'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin. Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment.Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:15 IST
Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin.
Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment. "Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?" Musk asked https://bit.ly/33xrDHR his about 53.8 million followers on Twitter.
Musk's tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream. But the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday after he called it a "hustle" during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.
