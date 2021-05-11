Left Menu

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin. Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:15 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Image Credit: ANI

Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin.

Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment. "Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?" Musk asked https://bit.ly/33xrDHR his about 53.8 million followers on Twitter.

Musk's tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream. But the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday after he called it a "hustle" during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.

