Left Menu

Tech giants join call for funding U.S. chip production

Some of the world's biggest chip buyers, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google, are joining top chip-makers such as Intel Corp to create a new lobbying group to press for government chip manufacturing subsidies. The newly formed Semiconductors in America Coalition, which also includes Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, said Tuesday it has asked U.S. lawmakers to provide funding for the CHIPS for America Act, for which President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide $50 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:30 IST
Tech giants join call for funding U.S. chip production
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some of the world's biggest chip buyers, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google, are joining top chip-makers such as Intel Corp to create a new lobbying group to press for government chip manufacturing subsidies.

The newly formed Semiconductors in America Coalition, which also includes Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, said Tuesday it has asked U.S. lawmakers to provide funding for the CHIPS for America Act, for which President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide $50 billion. "Robust funding of the CHIPS Act would help America build the additional capacity necessary to have more resilient supply chains to ensure critical technologies will be there when we need them," the group said in a letter to Democratic and Republican leaders in both houses of the U.S. Congress.

A global chip shortage has hit automakers hard, with Ford Motor Co saying it could halve second-quarter production. Automotive industry groups have pressed the Biden administration to secure chip supply for car factories. But Reuters last week reported administration officials were reluctant to use a national security law to redirect computer chips to automakers because doing so could hurt other industries.

The new coalition includes some of those other chip-consuming industries, with members such as AT&T, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Verizon Communications Inc. It cautioned against government actions to favor a single industry such as automakers. "Government should refrain from intervening as industry works to correct the current supply-demand imbalance causing the shortage," the group said.

Tech companies such as Apple are also being hit by the chip shortage, but far less severely than automakers. The iPhone maker said last month it will lose $3 billion to $4 billion in sales in the current quarter ending in June because of the chip shortage, but that equates to just a few percent of the $72.9 billion in sales analyst expect for Apple's fiscal third quarter, according to Refinitiv revenue estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy to ask EU to pay Libya to stop migrant departures-newspaper

Italys government is set to ask the European Union to pay Libya to stop migrant boats leaving its coast, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Tuesday. The scheme, which the newspaper says Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi may propose to EU...

AP govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of 11 COVID victims

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of 11 Covid-19 patients, who died in a hospital in Tirupati due to problem in oxygen supply.Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this ...

Elon Musk, Grimes party with Miley Cyrus at crypto-themed 'SNL' bash

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk had a gala time at Saturday Night Live afterparty following Musks controversial hosting gig on the show. According to Page Six, entrepreneur Ian Schrager opened up his downtown party hotel Public for t...

TMC leader shot at in Bengal's Hooghly district

A TMC leader was shot at by indentified miscreants in West Bengals Hooghly district on Tuesday when he was buying vegetables at a local market, a police officer said.Aditya Niyogi, former vice chairman of Bansberia Municipalty, was taken to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021