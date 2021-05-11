U.S. Google Pay users can now send money to users in India and Singapore

As the pandemic continues to create uncertainty, Google Pay has partnered with fintech startup Wise and Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payment, to allow users in the United States to send money to Google Pay users in India and Singapore.

Starting today, Western Union is offering unlimited free transfers when sending money with Google Pay until June 16. On the other hand, Wise will be making the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to USD500.

"For some, sending money back to their home countries is a regular activity and we are making it more accessible by adding it to the app that you use for your everyday money tasks. Working with Western Union and Wise, we're now able to give those with family abroad a simple, safe and reliable way to send money abroad," Google wrote in a blog post.

Here's how you can send money internationally on Google Pay?

Search for the Google Pay user you want to send money to

Tap "Pay"

Select either Western Union or Wise

Follow the instructions to complete the payment

By 2021-end, Google Play users in the U.S. will be able to send to users in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries via Wise.