Atishi launches 'Oxygen Concentrator Library' at her office

AAP MLA Atishi has launched an Oxygen Concentrator Library at her office in Kalkaji here to help patients gasping for the life-saving gas in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:51 IST
AAP MLA Atishi has launched an 'Oxygen Concentrator Library' at her office in Kalkaji here to help patients gasping for the life-saving gas in the national capital. The library, set up with the support of American Indian Foundation and Daivik Foundation, was launched on Monday. It will provide free of cost services of concentrators to patients suffering with low oxygen saturation levels. ''In these difficult times, we all need to come together in this fight against Corona. I have launched an ‘Oxygen Concentrator Library’ in my MLA Office at Kalkaji, with the support of American Indian Foundation and @daivikflondon!,'' tweeted Atishi, who represents the Kalkaji constituency in South Delhi, on Tuesday.

After a patient has used the concentrator, it will be returned to the MLA office and will be available for use by other patients, she informed.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air. It is in high demand due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. These concentrators capture and filter the air, unlike oxygen cylinders which can only store a fixed amount of oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

