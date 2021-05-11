Cron AI raises $4mn funding

Cron AI, a deep-tech company building a 3D Data Edge perception platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 29.3 crore) in funding led by VenturEast and Kitaki Ventures.

The series A funding round also saw participation from existing investor YourNest Venture Capital, a statement said.

With this funding, Cron AI will be able to accelerate the delivery of senseEDGE into new markets to power the core of autonomous systems and automated machines, it added.

Founded by Tushar Chhabra and Saurav Agarwala, Cron AI has developed a platform that enables innovators to develop intelligent solutions using 3D sensors to accurately perceive and learn the real world. **** * Cure.fit renamed as Cult.fit Health and wellness platform Cure.fit on Tuesday said it has completed an extensive rebranding effort to change its brand name to Cult.fit. The rebranding will be effective from May 11 and will be reflected across all channels, including its app and social media accounts, a statement said.

''Over the past few years, Cult.fit has become a well-known name in fitness and is recognised as a leader in this space. Under the Cult banner, it has grown to offer a host of facilities.

“Having amassed a large ever-growing community of Cult enthusiasts, the company now aims to amplify their popular identity and devote its efforts to expanding the platform further under a single brand name – 'Cult.fit','' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)