U.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation Dept

U.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:21 IST
The Transportation Department said on Tuesday it was evaluating whether a temporary waiver of the Jones Act is needed to ensure gasoline supply after the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.
"The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has started the work needed to enable consideration of a temporary and targeted waiver of the Jones Act," the department said. The Jones Act requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews.
