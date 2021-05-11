Left Menu

U.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:21 IST
U.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation Dept
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Transportation Department said on Tuesday it was evaluating whether a temporary waiver of the Jones Act is needed to ensure gasoline supply after the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.

"The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has started the work needed to enable consideration of a temporary and targeted waiver of the Jones Act," the department said. The Jones Act requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews.

