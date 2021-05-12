Left Menu

Palantir to take bitcoin as payment, mulls betting on cryptocurrencies

Palantir Technologies Inc has started accepting payment in bitcoin and is considering investing in cryptocurrencies, the U.S. analytics provider disclosed, the latest firm to pivot to digital currencies that are gaining wider mainstream acceptance. Shares of the company rose 7% on Tuesday following the announcement, reversing a 9% slide in premarket trading amid a wider tech rout.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:48 IST
Palantir to take bitcoin as payment, mulls betting on cryptocurrencies
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Palantir Technologies Inc has started accepting payment in bitcoin and is considering investing in cryptocurrencies, the U.S. analytics provider disclosed, the latest firm to pivot to digital currencies that are gaining wider mainstream acceptance.

Shares of the company rose 7% on Tuesday following the announcement, reversing a 9% slide in premarket trading amid a wider tech rout. Co-founded in 2003 by billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir is known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency.

Revenue jumped 49% to $341.2 million in the first quarter and beat expectations of $332.23 million, helped by large deals from government agencies and corporations. Palantir, which enables customers to integrate their data with its software platforms to help them get an analytical view of their operations, expects revenue to rise 43% to $360 million in the current quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting $344.31 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Palantir has courted its share of controversies. Analysts have questioned its reliance on government contracts, while advocacy groups have raised privacy concerns around the vast amount of data it handles.

Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents per share, in line with expectations. Shares were last up 8% at $19.93 in late-afternoon trading.

The stock hit a peak of $45 on Jan. 27, fueled by its mention on Reddit forum WallStreetBets. Since then, shares have fallen 53% to Monday's close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some units in Kuwait's Mina Abdullah oil refinery stopped working, exports not affected

Kuwaiti state refiner KNPC said on Tuesday that some production units in the Mina Abdullah oil refinery have stopped working after steam production units stopped, but exports operations have not been affected, state news agency KUNA said, c...

Soccer-Man City crowned Premier League champions again

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after second-placed rivals Manchester United lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday.Uniteds defeat means City are 10 points clear with both...

FOREX-Dollar holds near 10-week low ahead of inflation report

The U.S. dollar hit a 2-12-month low early in the New York session, then stabilized around those levels on Tuesday afternoon, the eve of U.S. consumer price data, as investors bet that rising inflation could erode the currencys value. In re...

Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that the two-week COVID-19 quarantine he underwent upon his return to Japan after his Masters triumph last month allowed him a chance to absorb the magnitude of his momentous victory.Matsuyama, making his mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021