Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

With this expansion, organizations can now review recently discovered vulnerabilities within installed applications across the Linux OS and issue remediation tasks for all affected devices.

Updated: 12-05-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 09:00 IST
Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux
Microsoft is also expanding its secure configuration assessment capabilities in TVM to cover macOS and Linux, in addition to the Windows 10 and Windows Server devices. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft has extended the coverage for its Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM) capabilities to include Linux OS which already supports macOS and Windows. Initially, it will support RHEL, CentOS, and Ubuntu, with Oracle Linux, CentOS, SUSE, and Debian to be added shortly.

"As a hybrid workforce becomes the new normal and organizations continue to face new security challenges, Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management enables better insight into organizational risk and the overall security posture of their devices. We are committed to providing customers with the flexibility and coverage they need to detect vulnerabilities and misconfigurations early on and make remediation simple," Microsoft wrote in a security blog post.

In addition, Microsoft has revealed plans to add support for Android and iOS platforms later this summer.

TVM helps security teams lower their organizations' exposure to risk by:

  • Providing real-time insights into risk with continuous vulnerability discovery - With built-in and agent-based sensors, security teams can detect vulnerabilities even when devices are not connected to the corporate network.
  • Helping them focus on the right things using intelligent prioritization of vulnerabilities and misconfiguration - Vulnerabilities are prioritized based on threat insights, breach likelihood, and asset value
  • Seamlessly remediating vulnerabilities with a single click - The built-in remediation process that includes alternative mitigation options enables configuration changes as a way to reduce risk

"Microsoft's Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM) capabilities play a crucial role in monitoring an organization's overall security posture, with devices being a key entry point for compromise if left exposed," Microsoft said.

Microsoft is also expanding its secure configuration assessment capabilities in TVM to cover macOS and Linux, in addition to the Windows 10 and Windows Server devices. The expansion allows organizations to discover, prioritize, and remediate over 30 known unsecure configurations in macOS and Linux.

