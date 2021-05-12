Left Menu

Made-in-India VideoMeet Brings AI in Video Conferencing

Corporates, Schools and other institutions use the Made-in-India application due to its ease of logging in the meeting and other user-friendly features. Therefore, there is an ardent need for local IT players to design and build apps that not only offer end-to-end encryption but also promise information and meetings hosted are on local servers to ensure the safety of sensitive business and trade information. ImageVideoMeet Virtual Background PWR PWR

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:31 IST
Made-in-India VideoMeet Brings AI in Video Conferencing

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Made-in-India video conferencing solution, VideoMeet developed and created by Jaipur based startupVideoMeetPvt. Ltd. has an integrated advanced Artificial Intelligence system. The feature will boost the application for their users in terms of the variety of tasks that can be performed on the application simultaneously. Interestingly the entire AI module works within the browser and there is nothing to install on the computer. Since its inception, VideoMeet has always been the go-to option for video conferencing for its large and committed user base. Corporates, Schools and other institutions use the Made-in-India application due to its ease of logging in the meeting and other user-friendly features. VideoMeet comes with an intelligent system to detect and auto increase/decrease the bandwidth requirement of video call as per the quality of internet available on endpoints. The virtual backgrounds get automatically applied and adjusted according to the user/host preference and provide an almost live experience to all the participants. This is very useful considering people are having meeting from all kind of places and background need to be more professional looking. Captioning being one of the resourceful features, help to build smoother communication between people from diverse backgrounds. VideoMeet is the only application to roll out this feature with Hindi and English captions and plans to introduce all Indian regional languages with future app updates.

The purpose behind introducing this feature was to reduce the intensity of disturbing elements in the meeting and uphold a convenient communication channel between participants. The application was conceptualized last year as a result ofMeitY’s 'Made in India Videoconferencing Challenge’ where it received acclaim and appreciation. With a capacity of holding virtual conferences of almost 2000 people, VideoMeetis capable of replacing other foreign alternatives when data privacy is of utmost importance. Data breaching has become a common practice, servers of multinational companies are being hacked, and with the usage of homegrown apps, Indian corporations can control this. Elaborating upon the same, Dr. Ajay Data, Founder of VideoMeet, said, “India is riding on a digital wave with a user base of 500 million people. However, this unprecedented growth has come in the absence of strong legal frameworks amid a pandemic, so protecting data and users' privacy is vital. Therefore, there is an ardent need for local IT players to design and build apps that not only offer end-to-end encryption but also promise information and meetings hosted are on local servers to ensure the safety of sensitive business and trade information.” Image:VideoMeet Virtual Background PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I am perfectly alright: Mukesh Khanna dismisses death rumours

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has dismissed the rumours about his death, insisting that he is safe and healthy.The 62-year-old actor took to social media on Tuesday after rumours started doing the rounds that he was no more.Posting a short vi...

Cycling-Women's Tour de France to return in 2022, says race director

The womens Tour de France is set to be revived next year after a 33-year absence with race director Christian Prudhomme saying it will be held after the mens event. It would have happened this year if it had not been for the COVID-19 pandem...

ANALYSIS-S.Korea's COVID-19 vaccine shortages overshadow Moon-Biden summit

South Koreas struggle to boost coronavirus vaccine supplies is threatening to overshadow President Moon Jae-ins first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, with pressure mounting on Moon to secure more and faster deliveries of U.S.-made sho...

UEFA finalizing plans for Champions League final in Porto

UEFA is finalizing plans with Portugal to act as replacement host for the all-English Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City.The UEFA showpiece is set to be moved from Istanbul to Portugal just like last year due to pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021