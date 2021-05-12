Left Menu

Xbox update brings improved Quick Resume, new dynamic background and more

Apart from this, the May update brings along intuitive parental controls to manage kids' gaming. Now parents can approve multiplayer games by specific title, directly from the console or in the Xbox Family Settings app which is available on iOS and Android.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:33 IST
The latest update brings along a new Quick Resume, a feature that allows you to seamlessly switch between multiple games and resume gameplay instantly right from where you last left off in Xbox Series X|S. With improved reliability and faster load times, the feature has now become even better. Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has announced the May 2021 update for the Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One that brings new Quick Resume improvements, dynamic background, passthrough audio for media apps, easy access to spotlight trailers for games and more features.

Besides, a new tag will now tell you if your current game supports Quick Resume while a new group will list all the games currently saved in Quick Resume. You can add the group to Home for quicker access.

Besides, a new tag will now tell you if your current game supports Quick Resume while a new group will list all the games currently saved in Quick Resume. You can add the group to Home for quicker access.

Secondly, the Xbox May 2021 update has introduced passthrough audio for media apps that facilitate audio decoding from media apps on your compatible HDMI devices bypass the console. To enable the new feature, go to the Xbox audio settings > Advanced > Allow Passthrough.

Thirdly, the update also adds the ability to easily watch Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One game trailers in the Xbox Game Pass library. Game titles featured in the spotlight will play trailers when you focus on them.

Next, a new dynamic background - Motes - has been introduced for Xbox Series X and Series S. The new Motes dynamic background is visible under Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Dynamic background.

Image Credit: Microsoft/Xbox

Apart from this, the Xbox May 2021 update brings along intuitive parental controls to manage kids' gaming. Now parents can approve multiplayer games by specific title, directly from the console or in the Xbox Family Settings app which is available on iOS and Android.

Microsoft has also updated the Xbox app which now lets you stay connected with a new push notification that notifies you when your favorite friends go online. Other updates include game stats on achievements game pages, improved performance on loading the chats tab and sending messages in the app.

Lastly, the Xbox One SmartGlass app for PC is shutting down starting this June and will be removed from the Microsoft Store. You can use the Xbox app for Windows 10 PCs to discover and download new games with Xbox Game Pass.

