UK economy grew by stronger than expected 2.1% m/m in March

UK economy grew by stronger than expected 2.1% m/m in MarchReuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:39 IST
Britain's economy grew by a stronger than expected 2.1% in March from February, official data showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected monthly growth of 1.3%.
