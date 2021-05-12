5G triggers changes in usage behaviours; adopters expect more innovation: Ericsson report

5G, the fifth generation cellular technology, is already beginning to trigger new usage behaviours. Early adopters of 5G technology spend two hours more per week using cloud gaming and one hour more on augmented reality (AR) apps per week compared to 4G users, according to a new report by Ericsson ConsumerLab.

The report titled "Five Ways to a Better 5G", said to be the biggest ever 5G consumer study, covers opinions of 1.3 billion smartphone users and 220 million 5G consumers in 26 markets including the US, China, South Korea, and the UK.

The Ericsson ConsumerLab report also highlights the key trends behind the adoption, usage and perception of consumers towards 5G. According to the report, by the end of 2020, increased awareness of service and value benefits could have resulted in 22 percent more smartphone users with 5G-ready smartphones upgrading to 5G subscriptions. This year, at least 300 million smartphone users are expected to take up 5G.

The other key findings of the new report include:

Changing usage behaviours : 20 percent of 5G users say they have reduced their usage of Wi-Fi at home and in other locations after upgrading. Early adopters are now spending more time on cloud gaming and AR apps.

Indoor 5G coverage is equally important: Early adopters suggest that indoor coverage is two times more important than speed or battery life in delivering satisfactory 5G experiences.

Early adopters suggest that indoor coverage is two times more important than speed or battery life in delivering satisfactory 5G experiences. More innovation: While users are satisfied with 5G speed, 70 percent of early adopters are dissatisfied with the availability of innovative apps and services bundled on the 5G plans

Offer use cases that consumers want: Consumers value 5G plans bundled with digital service use cases and despite the pandemic, they are willing to spend 20 30 percent more on such plans.

Further, the report also suggests five important steps communication service providers (CSPs) can take to meet the immediate and long-term expectations of 5G consumers. These include:

Increasing value: addressing the knowledge gap by educating and better marketing the value of 5G to consumers

addressing the knowledge gap by educating and better marketing the value of 5G to consumers Consistent indoor-outdoor coverage : ensuring consistent quality of indoor and outdoor 5G coverage

Adapting to new network requirements for new 5G services

for new 5G services Focusing on consumer intent to envision new 5G use cases

to envision new 5G use cases Accelerating the development of digital services that are still being used as just showcases and commercialize them through ecosystem partnerships

"With Ericsson ConsumerLab's five recommendations and insights, CSPs can encourage 5G adoption and meet consumer expectations," said Jasmeet Singh Sethi, Head of ConsumerLab, Ericsson Research.