Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures slip with focus on inflation report

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited inflation data that could force the Federal Reserve to reconsider its ultra-loose monetary policy. The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) is expected to rise 0.2% in April after jumping 0.6% in March, while year-over-year CPI is expected to gain 3.6%, data at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is likely to show.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:10 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slip with focus on inflation report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited inflation data that could force the Federal Reserve to reconsider its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) is expected to rise 0.2% in April after jumping 0.6% in March, while year-over-year CPI is expected to gain 3.6%, data at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is likely to show. Rising commodity prices and signs of a labor shortage have fueled worries over rising prices this week, triggering a broad selloff that sent the S&P 500 2% below its record closing high on Friday, even as the Fed has reassured that any inflationary pressures would be transient.

At 6:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 71 points, or 0.21%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 62.5 points, or 0.47%. Futures tracking the small-cap Russell 2000 index dropped 1%.

Among mega-cap names, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Apple, Netflix Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc fell between 0.4% and 0.9%. Streaming platform FuboTV surged 20% after it raised its full-year revenue and subscription forecasts.

Electronic Arts Inc inched up 1.2% as it forecast annual adjusted revenue above analysts' estimates, betting that demand for its titles like "FIFA 21" and "Apex Legends" would stay strong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid COVID curfew, 3 held with 175 kg cannabis in Noida

Amid lockdown-like restrictions, the Noida Police on Wednesday said it has seized 175 kg of cannabis being transported in a truck and arrested three people in connection with it.The cannabis is estimated worth Rs 15 lakh and was procured fr...

Macron hoping Argentina will reach an IMF debt deal as soon as possible

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would like to see Argentina reach a debt deal with International Monetary Fund IMF a soon a possible, after meeting with his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday in Paris.Argentina ...

UK's PM Johnson announces COVID-19 public inquiry

Britain will launch a public inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.This process will place the states actions under the microscope, he told parliament. The inquiry wil...

Kin of Kerala woman killed in rocket strike in Israel, still in shock

The family of a 30-year-old Kerala woman, who lost her life in a deadly Palestinian rocket attack in Israel, is yet to recover from shock.They cannot believe that they will never be able to see her again.They never imagined such a tragic en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021