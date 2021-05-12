Left Menu

BMW plans limited series hydrogen fuel cell SUV in 2022

German carmaker BMW plans to unveil a limited series hydrogen fuel cell model SUV in 2022 as the company continues to research zero-emission alternatives to battery-electric cars, the company's top executive said on Wednesday. Speaking at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said the company plans a small production run of a hydrogen fuel-cell powered x5 SUV next year.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:33 IST
German carmaker BMW plans to unveil a limited series hydrogen fuel cell model SUV in 2022 as the company continues to research zero-emission alternatives to battery-electric cars, the company's top executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said the company plans a small production run of a hydrogen fuel-cell powered x5 SUV next year. Most of the auto industry is focusing its efforts on developing battery-electric cars to meet tightening emission standards in Europe and China.

But BMW is one of a small number of carmakers that currently sees possibilities for the mass adoption of hydrogen fuel cells, which emit only water, and has said it is keeping its options open for the future. As well as offering the prospect of harmless emissions, hydrogen fuel cells also provide greater range than battery-electric cars, but there is very little fuelling infrastructure currently in place to support mass adoption of the technology.

Last December Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp unveiled its revamped Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car, in a fresh push to promote the zero-emission technology amid rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles. BMW has forged an alliance with Toyota centred on developing fuel cells.

Japan's Honda Motor Co and South Korea's Hyundai Motor have developed fuel-cell models. Earlier this year Jaguar Land Rover said it was investing in developing hydrogen fuel cells in anticipation of a future shift to hydrogen to power vehicles.

JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, will have prototypes using hydrogen fuel cells on Britain's roads within the next year, it said, as part of a long-range investment plan.

