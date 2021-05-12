Left Menu

Digital varsity unveils blockchain startup program

12-05-2021
Digital University of Kerala (DUK) has announced the launch of an online ''Certified Blockchain Startup Program'' that would help entrepreneurs and startups sharpen their skills in cutting-edge digital technologies and setting up industries.

The DUK, the country's first digital university, launched in February this year, would conduct the course in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, and Kerala Blockchain Academy, according to the university press release here on Tuesday.

The program, launched under the banner DUK Prajna, is the first roll-out of DUK Prajna - an online platform for easy and flexible learning of newer cutting-edge technologies.

The cutting-edge technologies would provide blockchain basics and how the technology is applied over different business verticals, including government, banking, supply chains, real estate, environment, and health, the release said.

The 14-day virtual classroom training program aims to equip individuals with the knowledge, skills, and attitude to grasp and deal effectively with the issues, opportunities, and challenges concerning entrepreneurship.

The program provides also requisite information regarding the key necessities for setting up startups in the blockchain technology sector.

This would help individuals across the globe demonstrate their expertise in entrepreneurship and realise their dream of setting up business opportunities in blockchain.

The first batch is to be launched on June 7 with a limit of 35 participants on a first-come-first-serve basis, the release said.

The course, to be conducted online by experts of EDII and the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), would seek enrolment from students, graduates, business professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs, who wish to establish their startups or expand their existing businesses in the blockchain sector.

Addressing the official launch of the program at a virtual press conference, Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Digital University of Kerala, said entrepreneurship can improve the quality of living acting as the wheels of economic growth of the country.

Blockchain has the potential to act as a transformative technology. It can groom the talents with technology and skills to create long-lasting entrepreneurs in the blockchain space, he said.

