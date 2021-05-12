Left Menu

VMware taps Raghuram as CEO, triggering Poonen's exit

VMware Inc on Wednesday named its co-chief operating officer Raghu Raghuram as its new chief executive, prompting Sanjay Poonen, the business software company's other co-COO, who was vying for the top job, to depart. Raghuram is tasked with guiding VMware as a company free from majority owner Dell Technologies Inc, which last month said it would spin off its 81% stake in the cloud computing giant in exchange for a special cash dividend of $9.7 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:35 IST
VMware taps Raghuram as CEO, triggering Poonen's exit

VMware Inc on Wednesday named its co-chief operating officer Raghu Raghuram as its new chief executive, prompting Sanjay Poonen, the business software company's other co-COO, who was vying for the top job, to depart.

Raghuram is tasked with guiding VMware as a company free from majority owner Dell Technologies Inc, which last month said it would spin off its 81% stake in the cloud computing giant in exchange for a special cash dividend of $9.7 billion. Raghuram's predecessor, Pat Gelsinger, was named Intel Corp's chief executive in February.

Raghuram, an 18-year veteran of VMWare, was offered the CEO job after external candidates turned it down, people familiar with the matter said. VMware declined to comment on the other candidates. VMware makes software that helps business customers spread run their software on vast fleets of physical computers in data centers. Gelsinger helped VMware navigate the transition from the era in which most big businesses owned their own data centers to the era of cloud computing, in which companies rent computing power from vendors such as Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Corp's Azure.

Gelsinger also inked partnership deals to make VMware's technology work with those vendors. In an interview with Reuters, Raghuram said he planned to double down on that strategy by helping VMware customers move their software among multiple cloud providers as well as their own data centers.

"Embedded in the VMware DNA is this Switzerland mentality" of working with all kinds of computing providers, Raghuram said. "What I hope to do is accelerate it even further.” "I will be cheering on the company's success, as I embark on my next adventure," Poonen said in a statement. He did not provide details on what he would do next.

VMware also said that Sumit Dhawan, a senior vice president, will be elevated to the role of president. Zane Rowe, who has served as VMware's interim chief executive while the board undertook a search, will return to his previous job as the company's chief financial officer. VMware, which plans to release its full fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 27, also released preliminary results on Wednesday. The company said it expected $2.99 billion in fiscal first-quarter revenue and adjusted profits of $1.76 per share. Analysts are expecting $2.91 billion in sales and $1.50 in adjusted earnings per share, according to Refinitiv data as of May 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reenat Sandhu appointed Secretary (West) in MEA

Senior diplomat Reenat Sandhu has been appointed as Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs MEA, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.Sandhu, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service IFS officer, is Officer on S...

If England's best players stand together, they will play IPL: Pietersen on ECB no

Kevin Pietersen believes that Englands cricket board will relent if countrys top players unanimously decide to participate in the currently-suspended Indian Premier League in case it resumes in September this year.ECBs Director of Cricket A...

Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April as worries escalate

US consumer prices surged 0.8 per cent in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred rising worries about its effect on the economy.The Labor Departmen...

Fuel shortages worsen on sixth day of top U.S. fuel pipeline outage

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities. A ransomware attack on the Colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021