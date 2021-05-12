Left Menu

Ukrainian MP denies involvement in violations of Facebook rules

However, Kulinich, who is a leader of a small parliamentary group Dovira, said a political consultant also mentioned in Facebook’s report had been involved in maintaining pages in social networks and political advertising in 2019. "Since 2020, the press service has completely stopped cooperation with him," said Kulinich.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:40 IST
Ukrainian MP denies involvement in violations of Facebook rules
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Ukrainian lawmaker mentioned by Facebook Inc in a report regarding coordinated campaigns, which seek to manipulate public debate, denied on Wednesday any inappropriate activities in social media. "All my activities in social networks have been and are being conducted in accordance with the established conditions and rules," Oleh Kulinich said in a response sent to Reuters.

Last week Facebook Inc said it had taken down a network of hundreds of fake accounts and pages targeting people in Ukraine and linked to individuals previously sanctioned by the United States for efforts to interfere in U.S. elections. Facebook also attributed the network to political consultants associated with Ukrainian politicians, including Kulinich.

"I am not in any way connected with the other politicians and political forces mentioned in the report, which Facebook is suspected of violating its standards," he said. However, Kulinich, who is a leader of a small parliamentary group Dovira, said a political consultant also mentioned in Facebook's report had been involved in maintaining pages in social networks and political advertising in 2019.

"Since 2020, the press service has completely stopped cooperation with him," said Kulinich. Facebook said the activity it investigated began around 2015, and was solely focused on Ukraine, the network promoted politicians and pushed positive material about actors across the political spectrum, likely as a paid service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bundesliga shortlists buyers for partial rights sale, sources say

Germanys top-flight soccer league has drawn up a shortlist of buyout funds, including KKR and Bridgepoint, to buy a 25 stake in its overseas broadcasting rights, people close to the matter told Reuters. European private equity firm CVC has ...

French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight

A French court on Wednesday ordered Air France and plane maker Airbus to stand trial for manslaughter in the 2009 crash into the Atlantic Ocean of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, which killed all 228 people aboard.The two companies s...

Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd's death

A Minnesota judge has ruled that there were aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd, paving the way for a longer sentence for Derek Chauvin, according to an order made public on Wednesday.In his ruling, Judge Peter Cahill found tha...

UP observes International Nurses Day

The agony of not being able to hug their children after their duty hours on returning home, pain in not being able to look after their family members suffering from COVID-19, and despair in seeing patients succumbing to the virus in hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021