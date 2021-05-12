Left Menu

Apple expands Developer Academy program to Detroit and Korea

The Apple Developer Academy program empowers thousands of students with app development and entrepreneurial training, providing them with the tools to find and create jobs in the thriving iOS app economy. With this expansion, thousands of more students worldwide will now have access to these tools and training each year.

Updated: 12-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:17 IST
Apple expands Developer Academy program to Detroit and Korea
The Apple Developer Academy program is expanding to Detroit, the first-ever US location, and Korea, joining more than a dozen other sites in Brazil, Indonesia, and Italy. Image Credit: Flickr

The Apple Developer Academy is expanding to Detroit, the first-ever US location, and Korea, joining more than a dozen other sites in Brazil, Indonesia, and Italy.

The Academy empowers thousands of students with app development and entrepreneurial training, providing them with the tools to find and create jobs in the thriving iOS app economy. With this expansion, thousands of more students worldwide will now have access to these tools and training each year.

"Across the world, whether students are in Naples, Italy, or Jakarta, Indonesia, academy participants learn the fundamentals of coding as well as core professional competencies, design, and marketing, ensuring graduates have the full suite of skills needed to contribute to their local business communities," Apple said in a statement.

As part of the Apple Developer Academy, the company offers two types of training programs-

  • 30-day foundations courses covering specific topic areas, including an introductory course for those considering app development as a career path
  • a more intensive 10-12-month academy program that dives deeper into coding and professional skills

Applications for Apple's first academy cohort in Detroit are open now and will close on June 28, 2021. Anyone 18 years and over can apply for the one-year program, with no prior coding experience required. However, priority will be given to Detroit residents.

The Apple Developer Academy in Detroit, running in partnership with the Michigan State University (MSU), will commence on October 4, 2021 and end on August 2, 2022. Students are required to attend 20 hours a week (Monday-Friday), either during mornings or afternoons based on preference and availability.

At the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple Developer Academy students - both current and former - will get an opportunity to learn about the new technologies, tools, and frameworks they rely on to build innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

