Sirens in northern Israel warn of possible long-range Gaza rocket strike

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-05-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 03:59 IST
Sirens went off in northern Israel on Thursday, local media said, warning of what may be the longest-range Palestinian rocket launch from the Gaza Strip during this week's surge in cross-border fighting.

There was no immediate word of a rocket strike or casualties in Nahalal, some 100 km (62 miles) from Gaza.

(Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

