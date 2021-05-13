Sirens in northern Israel warn of possible long-range Gaza rocket strike

Sirens went off in northern Israel on Thursday, local media said, warning of what may be the longest-range Palestinian rocket launch from the Gaza Strip during this week's surge in cross-border fighting.

There was no immediate word of a rocket strike or casualties in Nahalal, some 100 km (62 miles) from Gaza.

(Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

