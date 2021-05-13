Sirens in northern Israel warn of possible long-range Gaza rocket strike

Sirens in northern Israel warn of possible long-range Gaza rocket strikeReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-05-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 03:59 IST
Sirens went off in northern Israel on Thursday, local media said, warning of what may be the longest-range Palestinian rocket launch from the Gaza Strip during this week's surge in cross-border fighting.
There was no immediate word of a rocket strike or casualties in Nahalal, some 100 km (62 miles) from Gaza.
(Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
