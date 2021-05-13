Amazon Echo Show 8 featuring 8-inch HD display, 13MP camera launched

Amazon on Wednesday unveiled three Echo Show smart devices - the new Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the first Echo Show 5 Kids - with an upgraded camera and enhanced Alexa experience.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at USD129.99 and is offered in Charcoal and Glacier White color options. The Echo Show 5 carries a price tag of USD84.99 and is available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue shades while the Echo Show 5 Kids is priced at USD94.99 and is available in a single Chameleon shade.

Amazon Echo Show 8

The all-new Amazon Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD adaptive color display and draws power from a new octa-core processor. The 13-megapixel camera with a 110-degree field of view automatically pans and zooms during video calls.

Echo Show 8 users can also add animated visual and audio in-call reactions, like hearts, laughs, or confetti to add fun to an Alexa call. They can also turn on in-call Augmented Reality (AR) effects and quickly join meetings by just saying, "Alexa, join my Zoom meeting."

Other features include dual stereo speakers, a new shared home screen wherein approved family members and friends can share recent photos.

Amazon Echo Show 5

The Amazon Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display and an upgraded HD camera. Users can set up a Routine to turn on the lights as soon as they walk into a room or to turn off their Fire TV.

Soon, Echo Show 5 users will be able to set Alexa to recognize certain sounds like a baby crying, dog barking, person coughing or snoring as well as to automate a series of actions.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids

Designed for Kids, the Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids comes with a new and fun design and allows kids to personalize their home screen with colourful, kid-friendly clock themes. Kids can ask Alexa for homework help, make video calls to pre-approved contacts, and set alarms to wake up to the voice of their favourite characters.

Echo Show 5 Kids includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that provides access to thousands of hours of premium entertainment and educational content. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

In terms of privacy, all the three Echo Show devices come with built-in shutters to cover the camera when not in use and also provide the ability to view and delete voice recordings.