Galaxy A22s 5G featuring Dimensity 700 SoC spotted on Google Play Console

As per the Google Play Console listing, the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 11. The device features a waterdrop display with 1080x2009-pixels resolution.

Updated: 13-05-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 10:29 IST
The model number is exactly the same as the Galaxy A22 5G which is also expected to arrive very soon. This suggests that the Galaxy A22s 5G will be a rebrand of the Galaxy A22 5G. Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)

The Galaxy A22s 5G, an upcoming budget 5G smartphone from Samsung, has reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console with the model number SM-A226B (via tipster Mukul Sharma).

The model number is exactly the same as the Galaxy A22 5G which is also expected to arrive very soon. This suggests that the Galaxy A22s 5G will be a rebrand of the Galaxy A22 5G.

As per the Google Play Console listing, the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 11. The device features a waterdrop display with 1080x2009-pixels resolution.

As for the Galaxy A22 5G, it is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and the Dimensitty 700 SoC. The device is tipped to house a 16MP selfie camera on the front and a triple camera setup at the back - comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be offered in four color options and is expected to be priced around USD200 (approx. Rs 15,000).

