Microsoft brings Azure Health Bot to eight new regions including India

Microsoft on Thursday announced the expansion of Azure Health Bot, a managed service purpose-built for the development of virtual healthcare assistants, to eight new regions including India. With this expansion, the service is now generally available in a total of 10 regions across three continents.

The eight new regions include:

West U.S. 2

East U.S. 2

South Central U.S.

UK South

North Europe

Southeast Asia

Australia East

India Central

"In response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, we are also adding India Central to support the pandemic response efforts in the region," Microsoft said in a statement.

Azure Health Bot empowers developers in healthcare organizations to build and deploy AI-powered, compliant, conversational healthcare experiences at scale while ensuring alignment with organizational and industry compliance requirements including HIPAA and HITRUST. It can be easily customized to support any type of conversational use cases.

Trinity Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S., has effectively utilized Azure Health Bot to make it easier for patients to quickly connect to the care they need. Similarly, Georgia-based health and wellness company Sharecare leverages Health Bot's global availability to fulfil its mission-critical services, including Sharecare VERIFIED, a health security platform that empowers facilities such as hotels, stadiums, and schools to mitigate the operational and health safety challenges resulting from acute public health events such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Microsoft has also announced the addition of 16 more languages to the built-in symptom checker, a key pillar of the Azure Health Bot platform that contains healthcare information about conditions, doctors, and medications.

Here's the full list of languages that symptom checker supports:

English

Chinese

French

German

Italian

Spanish

Arabic

Portuguese

Portuguese – Brazilian

Russian

Dutch

Estonian

Polish

Slovak

Turkish

Ukrainian

"To make Azure Health Bot widely available and useful for more organizations across the globe, not only are we adding new deployment regions, but we are also adding 16 additional languages to the built-in symptom checker," Microsoft said.