Redmi Watch with built-in GPS, 10-day battery life launched; first sale on May 25th

The Redmi Watch has gone official in India alongside the Redmi Note 10s smartphone. The smartwatch comes with built-in GPS, heart rate and sleep monitoring features and 10-day battery life.

Priced at Rs 3,999, users can choose from Ivory, Black and Blue watch cases and four straps - Ivory, Olive, Black and Blue. The Redmi Watch will go on sale starting May 25th on Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart.

Keep up with the trend with the vibrant and stylish #RedmiWatch. #WearYourVibe to create the hype. Give us a ❤️ if you love it just like we do. pic.twitter.com/0bpsXJVio2 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 13, 2021

Redmi Watch: Specifications and features

The all-new Redmi Watch sports a 1.4-inch LCD screen with 320 x 320-pixels resolution, 480 nits brightness and more than 200 watch faces to choose from. The watch comes with an auto-brightness feature that adjusts the brightness according to the environment and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The watch offers 11 sports modes including Outdoor running, Treadmill, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor cycling, Freestyle, Walking, Hiking, Trail running, Pool swimming, Open water swimming and Cricket. Health monitoring features onboard the watch include- 24-hour heart rate monitoring with alerts for abnormal level, sleep monitoring and guided breathing.

The Redmi Watch is backed by a 230mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge and gets fully charged in two hours. For navigation, the smartwatch is equipped with GPS/GLONASS.

Other smart features onboard the watch include- notifications for messages, the ability to silence or reject incoming calls, alarm, remote music control, Find My Phone, weather, among others.

To connect the Redmi Watch with your Android or iOS smartphones, you will need to install the Xiaomi Wear app or Xiaomi Wear Lite app, respectively.