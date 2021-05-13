Left Menu

Nokia gains top position in India’s optical networks market

Nokia's extensive product portfolio along with its strong presence in the country has enabled it to consistently increase its share in the optical networks. The company's extensive range of innovative optical networks products caters to all segments of the communications network including for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) and the enterprise market. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:48 IST
In 2020, the Finnish firm grew by more than 10% and acquired over 25% market share to achieve the top position in the Indian market. Image Credit: Pixabay

Global research firm Omdia has ranked Nokia as the leader in optical networks in India by market share. In 2020, the Finnish firm grew by more than 10% and acquired over 25% market share to achieve the top position in the Indian market, the company said on Thursday citing Omdia's recent report on market share analysis.

Commenting on the achievement, Chandan Kumar, Head of Optics - India at Nokia, stated, "We are delighted by Omdia's report ranking Nokia as the leader in the optical network's market in India. It is a testimony to our commitment to introduce products that address the specific pain points of our customers."

Nokia's extensive product portfolio along with its strong presence in the country has enabled it to consistently increase its share in the optical networks. The company's extensive range of innovative optical networks products caters to all segments of the communications network including for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) and the enterprise market.

For instance, the Nokia Photonic Service Engine (PSE) super coherent Digital Signal Processors (DSP) uses the pathbreaking modulation technique of Probabilistic Constellation Shaping (PCS) to advance the optical fiber transmission capacity to the Shannon Limit, helping CSPs achieve better spectral efficiency while providing higher bandwidth and better reach.

"Nokia's focus on product innovation, backward compatibility of its DSPs and solving customer's challenges has helped the company achieve #1 position in optical networks in India in 2020, increasing its market share by over 10% year on year," noted Ian Redpath, Practice Leader, Transport Networks; Components at Omdia.

According to Omdia's report, India's optical networks market, which is more than USD415 million, spread across all layers of telecom networks, including backhaul, access, aggregation and National Long Distance, is set to grow in the next few years, thanks to the continuous growth in mobile data consumption.

