Govt must be held accountable for 'failing' its people, says Akhilesh after bodies found floating in Ganga

Govt must be held accountable for 'failing' its people, says Akhilesh after bodies found floating in GangaPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:27 IST
After several bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in the past few days, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government must be held accountable for ''failing'' its people badly.
According to Ballia residents, at least 52 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia, and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area.
However, the district authorities did not tell the exact number of bodies found there.
''Bodies found floating in the Ganges are not a statistic, they're someone's father, mother, brother, and sister. What has transpired shakes you to your core. There has to be accountability from the very government that has failed its people so badly,'' Yadav said in a tweet.
In a separate tweet, he thanked the British Association of Physicians of India Origin (BAPIO) for providing ventilators and oxygen concentrators to India.
''I want to thank the British Association of Physicians of India Origin, (BAPIO) for their donation of 122 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators. It is yet another reminder we are all in this together. Thank you for leading with your hearts BAPIO!'', he tweeted.
