IIT Ropar develops prototype of portable electric cremation system

The cart-shaped incinerator has wheels and can be transported anywhere without many efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:47 IST
It uses half of the wood otherwise required for the cremation and still is eco-friendly because of the technology that uses a combustion air system. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar has developed a prototype of a moveable electric cremation system which claims to be using first of its kind technology that involves smokeless cremation despite using wood. It uses half of the wood otherwise required for the cremation and still is eco-friendly because of the technology that uses a combustion air system.

It is based on wick-stove technology in which the wick when lighted glows yellow. This is converted into a smokeless blue flame with the help of a combustion air system installed over the wicks.

IIT Professor Dr Harpreet Singh, Dean, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research and Industry Interaction (ICSR&II) who has developed the system said that the cremation system or incinerator heats up at 1044 degree Celsius which ensures complete sterilization.

The cart-shaped incinerator has wheels and can be transported anywhere without many efforts. The cart is equipped with combustion air for primary and secondary hot air system.

"The disposal of the body is completed within 12 hrs including cooling time as against 48 hours required in the normal wood-based cremation", Prof. Harpreet added. The use of less wood can also reduce the carbon footprint by half. He said it requires less cooling time in the absence of refractory heat storage. It has stainless steel insulation on both sides of the cart for no heat loss and less wood consumption. It also has a tray beneath for easy removal of ashes.

Dummy-testing of the Prototype of the electric cremation system.

He said that he has adopted a tech-traditional model for cremation as it also uses wood. That has been done keeping in view our beliefs and traditions of cremating on the wood pyre.

Keeping in view the present pandemic situation "if this system can be adopted, may provide respectable cremation to the near and dear ones of those who cannot afford the financial burden of arranging wood", said Harjinder Singh Cheema, MD, Cheema Boilers Ltd. who has made the prototype. He said that since this is portable, it can be taken to any place with the permission of the concerned authorities. This will also help people to avoid space crunch in crematoriums as is the case in the present context.

(With Inputs from PIB)

