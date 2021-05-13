Left Menu

MediaTek introduces 6nm Dimensity 900 SoC for mid-tier 5G smartphones

It is worth mentioning that the Dimensity 900 is the only chipset in its class that supports both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X memory types and UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.2 storage types, without requiring a platform redesign. Brands will have the flexibility to use either of them.

Updated: 13-05-2021 15:40 IST
Based on the latest TSMC 6nm production process - claimed to be 8% more efficient than the 7nm - the Dimensity 900 chipset packs an octa-core CPU comprising two Arm Cortex-A78 processors with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2GHz.

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 900 chipset as the latest SoC in the Dimensity 5G family. Smartphones powered by the mid-range chipset are expected to arrive in the global market in Q2 2021.

The chip integrates an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage. It is worth mentioning that the Dimensity 900 is the only chipset in its class that supports both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X memory types and UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.2 storage types, without requiring a platform redesign. Brands will have the flexibility to use either of them.

The 6nm chip supports FHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2520 x 1080p resolution. It can support up to 108MP sensors with 32M at 30fps and multi-camera options such as 20+20MP.

In terms of connectivity, the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset has an integrated 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6GHz modem with carrier aggregation (CA). With 2CC CA covering up to 120MHz of spectrum, the new chipset is up to 20% faster than competitor CA performance. It supports a 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 connection, Bluetooth v5.2 and GNSS (L1+L2).

For a smooth gaming experience, Dimensity 900 supports MediaTek's HyperEngine gaming engine. The chip also enables exceptional visuals in 4K HDR video capture.

"Dimensity 900 brings a suite of connectivity, display and 4K HDR visual enhancements to high-tier 5G smartphones and gives brands great design flexibility for their 5G portfolios. The chipset's support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 ensures users get the most of out their devices with super-fast and reliable connectivity," said Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

