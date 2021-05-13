Left Menu

Jio tops in 4G download speed, Vodafone in upload in April: Trai

It was followed by Idea with an upload speed of 6.1 Mbps, Jio 4.2 Mbps, and Airtel 3.9 Mbps.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:56 IST
Jio tops in 4G download speed, Vodafone in upload in April: Trai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart with a data download rate of 20.1 megabits per second, while Vodafone was ahead of others in upload speed at 6.7 Mbps in April, according to the latest data from telecom regulator Trai.

Jio has almost three times higher download speed compared to its closest competitor Vodafone.

Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their mobile business as Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) still releases separate network speed data of both the entities.

Vodafone recorded a download speed of 7 Mbps in April, according to Trai's data updated on May 11. It was followed by Idea and Bharti Airtel with download speeds of 5.8 Mbps and 5 Mbps, respectively.

Vodafone topped the chart in the upload segment, with a network speed of 6.7 Mbps. It was followed by Idea with an upload speed of 6.1 Mbps, Jio 4.2 Mbps, and Airtel 3.9 Mbps. The download speed helps consumers in accessing content from the internet, while upload speed helps them in sending or sharing pictures and videos to their contacts.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ace Group yet again steps forward to uplift medical infrastructure during pandemic

New Delhi, Delhi, India, May 13 ANINewsVoir As the country faces the worlds worst outbreak of COVID-19, Ace Group, a leading real estate developer, has stepped forward in providing timely and critical medical support to those battling with ...

India's Leading Gate and ESE Preparation Academy - ACE Engineering, Goes Digital with Deep Learn Platform

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoir A year ago the world wholly embraced online education as a resort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the format seems to have stuck its roots deeper into the future. Online learning has now become t...

126 inmates on special parole re-admit to correctional facilities

A total of 126 inmates that were released under COVID-19 special parole dispensation have been re-admitted to correctional facilities after failing to comply with parole conditions.Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctiona...

Delhi records 10,489 new COVID cases; positivity rate dips to one-month low of 14.24 pc

The national capital recorded 10,489 new cases and 308 more fatalities on Thursday while the positivity rate fell to 14.24 per cent, the lowest in a month, the health department said.With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhis caseload...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021