Japanese fashion magnate Maezawa to visit International Space Station -TV Tokyo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:21 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@Yusaku Maezawa)

Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa, already planning a trip around the moon, will first make a visit to the International Space Station this year, TV Tokyo reported on Thursday.

Maezawa will begin training in Russia next month for a 12 day trip to the ISS in December traveling on a Soyuz rocket, TV Tokyo reported in a story posted to the billionaire's Twitter account. The entrepreneur is due to be the first private passenger on a voyage around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX slated for 2023.

