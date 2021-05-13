Japanese fashion magnate Maezawa to visit International Space Station -TV Tokyo

Japanese fashion magnate Maezawa to visit International Space Station -TV TokyoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:21 IST
Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa, already planning a trip around the moon, will first make a visit to the International Space Station this year, TV Tokyo reported on Thursday.
Maezawa will begin training in Russia next month for a 12 day trip to the ISS in December traveling on a Soyuz rocket, TV Tokyo reported in a story posted to the billionaire's Twitter account. The entrepreneur is due to be the first private passenger on a voyage around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX slated for 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Elon Musk's
- Soyuz
- Tokyo
- International Space Station
- the moon
- Japanese
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics, IOC push ahead during state of emergency
Organisers announce Covid-19 countermeasures for Tokyo Olympics
Olympics-Athletes to get daily COVID tests in Tokyo, spectator decision by June
IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move
Tokyo athletes to get daily COVID tests, spectator decision by June