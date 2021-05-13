Left Menu

WWII secretary to Wernher von Braun dies in Alabama

She was 100.Born in Stargard in what is now northwestern Poland, Schlidt worked as von Brauns secretary in the 1940s at the German rocket factory at Peenemuende, where thousands of concentration camp prisoners died in the Nazi war effort.Heidi Weber Collier, a friend who visited with Schlidt recently, told al.com that Schlidt had been working in a law office when von Braun hired her as an aide at the complex.

PTI | Huntsville | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:48 IST
WWII secretary to Wernher von Braun dies in Alabama

The World War II secretary to German rocket pioneer Wernher von Braun has died in Alabama, where she spent much of her postwar life.

Dorette “Dorothea” Hertha Kersten Schlidt died Monday in Huntsville, according to a funeral home obituary. She was 100.

Born in Stargard in what is now northwestern Poland, Schlidt worked as von Braun's secretary in the 1940s at the German rocket factory at Peenemuende, where thousands of concentration camp prisoners died in the Nazi war effort.

Heidi Weber Collier, a friend who visited with Schlidt recently, told al.com that Schlidt had been working in a law office when von Braun hired her as an aide at the complex. She helped von Braun retrieve notes and documents about the project after an Allied bombing raid, Collier said.

“He would work late at night and read out things he wanted her to type,” Collier said. “She didn't sleep much, but they would be ready for him to review in the morning.” It was at Peenemuende that she met Rudolf Schlidt, a guided missile expert who helped develop the Nazis' V-2 rocket, which killed thousands of civilians in Britain. The couple married in 1945, and in a then-secret U.S. effort known as Operation Paperclip, they joined hundreds of other German scientists in moving to the United States.

Schlidt now had a new, Cold War mission — developing U.S. military and space technology — and they settled in Huntsville when von Braun's team moved to Redstone Arsenal to develop the first U.S. rockets.

Rudolf Schlidt was one of the last surviving team members when he died in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Haryana records 163 fatalities, 12,286 fresh cases

Chandigarh, May 13 PTI Haryana on Thursday reported 163 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 6,238 while 12,286 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,65,028.According to the health departments daily bulletin, th...

Explain how film stars, politicians are procuring, distributing Remdesivir: HC to govt

The Bombay High Court has asked the Union and Maharashtra governments to explain how some film stars and politicians were able to procure and distribute the anti-viral drug Remdesivir despite its shortages.The order was passed during the he...

Decomposed body of man found in metal trunk in Thane

The body of an unidentified man was found on Thursday in a metal trunk dumped on the roadside near a village in Thane district, police said.The trunk was found abandoned near a creek in Khardi village, they said.The police said they were al...

National State of Disaster on COVID-19 extended until 15 June

Cabinet has approved the extension of the National State of Disaster on COVID-19 until 15 June 2021.The extension considers the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021