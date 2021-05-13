Left Menu

Commodity stocks, inflation worries drag FTSE 100 to over 5-week low

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight commodity stocks and Burberry Group, while fears of a spike in inflation as the economy recovers hurt demand for equities. The blue-chip index slipped 0.6% to its lowest level since April 7.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:53 IST
Commodity stocks, inflation worries drag FTSE 100 to over 5-week low

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight commodity stocks and Burberry Group, while fears of a spike in inflation as the economy recovers hurt demand for equities.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.6% to its lowest level since April 7. Miners such as Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP Group and oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell were among the biggest drags, tracking lower crude and commodity prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%. Globally, stocks slipped after a shocking rise in U.S. inflation bludgeoned Wall Street and sent bond yields surging on worries the Federal Reserve might have to move early on tightening.

"Inflation fears have been stalking the market all week and are showing few signs of easing," said Sophie Griffiths, market analyst, UK & EMEA, at OANDA. "Whilst some inflation is good for companies and the market, the latest US consumer price data points to the balance moving too far in one direction."

After rising 11% this year on reopening optimism, the FTSE 100 has pared some of those gains in the last few sessions on worries that central banks might tighten their ultra-loose monetary policies sooner than expected to curb inflation. Luxury brand Burberry tumbled 4.2% on Thursday after it reported lower annual sales, hit by store closures and reduced tourism.

BT Group, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, slid 5.9% after it reported lower earnings for the year to end-March and forecast adjusted revenue to be broadly flat this year. Canadian computer chip designer Alphawave IP Group's shares tumbled 16.3% in their London market debut.

However, cyber security adviser NCC Group gained 14.2% after it proposed to buy the intellectual property management business of Iron Mountain Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar s COVID-19 death toll rises by 90; positivity rate falls substantially

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose by 90 on Thursday and climbed 3593, even as the Nitish Kumar government asserted that the situation was set to improve, pointing out a decline in the positivity rate since the beginning of this month.Co...

COVID-19: Haryana records 163 fatalities, 12,286 fresh cases

Chandigarh, May 13 PTI Haryana on Thursday reported 163 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 6,238 while 12,286 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,65,028.According to the health departments daily bulletin, th...

COVID: Punjab sees 184 more deaths, 8,494 new cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab reached 11,297 with 184 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, while 8,494 fresh infections took the tally to 4,75,949, according to a medical bulletin issued on Thursday.The number of active cases ma...

COAI urges states to vaccinate telecom field employees on priority basis

Industry body COAI has urged state governments to vaccinate the field workforce of telecom companies on priority basis as as they ensure continuous operation of telecommunications infrastructure, which in turn helps keep the Indian economy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021