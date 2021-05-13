Left Menu

FELUDA kit more expensive, hence not as popular as RTPCR: ICMR to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:57 IST
FELUDA kit more expensive, hence not as popular as RTPCR: ICMR to HC

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that COVID detecting test - FELUDA - developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has not gained popularity like RTPCR as its kit was more expensive.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was told by ICMR that a FELUDA testing kit costs Rs 300, while that of RTPCR costs Rs 100.

ICMR said that once FELUDA takes off, its improved version RAY (short for Rapid variant AssaY) will also gain popularity.

However, FELUDA had the advantage that its testing kit was more mobile, that is it can be carried around in a vehicle and does not require a laboratory, than that of RTPCR which requires a fixed lab setting, ICMR told the court.

Therefore, samples can be collected on site and results can be given in less than two hours, it said.

The court said that since FELUDA can be mobile, it can be put to use once the curfew is set aside and the city reopens.

''We cannot remain in this mode forever. We will have to open up. This (FELUDA) will be handy in that situation,'' the bench said.

On May 10, the high court had asked ICMR why FELUDA and RAY have not gained popularity like RTPCR.

The court had said that all the ICMR approved tests should be available to the general public, especially those which are cheaper and give accurate and fast results.

The Delhi government had said that even though FELUDA and RAY (short for Rapid variant AssaY) tests are cheaper and ICMR approved, the gold standard was still RTPCR.

The FELUDA test is based on CRISPR-Cas9 technology for diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Ambulance driver booked under Disaster Management Act for overcharging

The owner of a private ambulance in Noida has been booked under the National Disaster Management Act NDMA after he allegedly charged Rs 17,000 for ferrying a body to a crematorium over a distance of 7 km, officials said.The deceased was a 7...

NBA-A-Rod and Lore agree to buy Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion - report

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore have reached an agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from owner Glen Taylor for 1.5 billion, the Athletic reported on Thursday.Rodriguez, better known as A-Ro...

Elgar Parishad accused Hany Babu suffering from COVID-19, family says

Delhi University assistant professor Hany Babu, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, his family said.Babu was taken to government-run JJ Hospital here on Wednesday night fr...

Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages and air strikes

Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israels commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclaves border.The four days of cross-border fighting showed n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021