Hyundai plans to invest USD 7.4 billion in US by 2025

Hyundai Motor will offer a variety of American-made electric vehicles to U.S. consumers starting next year.Hyundai Motor Group will create a subsidiary in Washington D.C. to spearhead its urban air mobility businesses. In addition, Hyundai and its partner Aptiv will use their joint venture, Motional, to commercialize driverless technology.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: The company would focus on market research and product innovation here and work in areas like artificial intelligence, technology and energy-efficiency, Hyundai Electronics said. (Flickr)

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., said Thursday that Hyundai and Kia will invest in growing its electronic manufacturing footprint to scale production and satisfy U.S. market demands. Hyundai Motor will offer a variety of American-made electric vehicles to U.S. consumers starting next year.

Hyundai Motor Group will create a subsidiary in Washington D.C. to spearhead its urban air mobility businesses. In addition, Hyundai and its partner Aptiv will use their joint venture, Motional, to commercialize driverless technology. Motional received a driverless license in Nevada and plans to commercialize robotaxi service there in 2023 along with its partner Lyft. Motional has started testing Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 equipped with advanced autonomous driving technology on public roads.

