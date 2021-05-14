Left Menu

Over 14.05 lakh anganwadi workers now on Poshan tracker app: Smriti Irani

The app, launched to strengthen and bring transparency in nutrition delivery services, was developed as a governance tool for real-time monitoring of nutritional outcomes and it will be vital in improving maternal and child health.POSHAN tracker gives a 360-degree view and tracking of the anganwadi centre, nutrition service deliveries and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:39 IST
Over 14.05 lakh anganwadi workers now on Poshan tracker app: Smriti Irani

Over 14.05 lakh anganwadi workers have downloaded Poshan, the Women and Child Development Ministry's app to track nutrition delivery services which was launched in March this year, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday. The app, launched to strengthen and bring transparency in nutrition delivery services, was developed as a governance tool for real-time monitoring of nutritional outcomes and it will be vital in improving maternal and child health.

''POSHAN tracker gives a 360-degree view and tracking of the anganwadi centre, nutrition service deliveries and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. Real-time update of beneficiaries on the defined indictors will enable timely interventions.

''Since the launch of POSHAN Tracker, over 14.05 lakh anganwadi workers have downloaded the app, over 7.08 crore beneficiaries have been on boarded on the app, over 1.24 crore take home ration (THR) have been monitored, 68.79 lakh hot cooked meals (HCM) have been tracked,'' Irani said in a series of tweets.

The app has the provision to generate automated alerts and efficient audit of the delivery system by documenting real-time attendance of beneficiaries and duty bearers and effective training feedback mechanism in place.

Developed by MoWCD, the Poshan tracker app enables real-time monitoring and tracking of all anganwadi centres (AWC), anganwadi workers (AWWs) and beneficiaries. It provides a 360-degree view of the activities of AWCs, AWWs and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, adolescent girls and adolescent boys. The application can be downloaded easily on devices with Android 6 and above operating system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani PM Khan phones Abbas, offers support

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken by telephone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the deteriorating situation between Israel and Gazas militant Hamas rulers. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Khan...

U.S. Marine officer first active-duty military charged in U.S. Capitol riot

A U.S. Marine Corps major is the first active-duty member of the military charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. The Justice Department said Christopher Warnagiris, 40...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to b...

Biden inauguration priest resigns California university post

The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden has resigned his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California, college officials said, after an investigation found he engaged in inappr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021