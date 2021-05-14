Blockchain users can now trade virtual assets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has added support for third-party hardware wallets to make it easier for blockchain users to manage and trade virtual assets on Galaxy smartphones, the company announced on Thursday.

Now, users can access and process transactions by importing virtual assets stored on select cold hardware wallets to the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app available on Galaxy smartphones running Android OS 9.0 or above.

In addition to the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, Galaxy smartphones can now connect to third-party hardware wallets including the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X. Additionally, a dedicated newsfeed in the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app will allow users to keep up with the latest trends in cryptocurrency. It features articles from CoinDesk, one of the top blockchain news outlets.

"Support for hardware wallets provides Galaxy blockchain with a consistent user experience of managing crypto assets from one convenient location," Samsung said.

The Samsung Blockchain Wallet supports some of the most popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC tokens, Tron (TRX), and TRC tokens whilst allowing Galaxy users to explore decentralized apps (DApp) that use blockchain technology to authenticate the exchange of digital assets.

In terms of security, Samsung provides top-notch security to help users store and manage virtual assets on their Galaxy smartphones. While Samsung Blockchain keeps the private key in a single, secure location, Samsung's defence-grade security platform 'Knox' and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) provide additional protection.