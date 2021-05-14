Left Menu

Blockchain users can now trade virtual assets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

The Samsung Blockchain Wallet supports some of the most popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC tokens, Tron (TRX), and TRC tokens whilst allowing Galaxy users to explore decentralized apps (DApp) that use blockchain technology to authenticate the exchange of digital assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 09:20 IST
Blockchain users can now trade virtual assets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones
In addition to the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, Galaxy smartphones can now connect to third-party hardware wallets including the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X. Image Credit: Flickr

Samsung has added support for third-party hardware wallets to make it easier for blockchain users to manage and trade virtual assets on Galaxy smartphones, the company announced on Thursday.

Now, users can access and process transactions by importing virtual assets stored on select cold hardware wallets to the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app available on Galaxy smartphones running Android OS 9.0 or above.

In addition to the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, Galaxy smartphones can now connect to third-party hardware wallets including the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X. Additionally, a dedicated newsfeed in the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app will allow users to keep up with the latest trends in cryptocurrency. It features articles from CoinDesk, one of the top blockchain news outlets.

"Support for hardware wallets provides Galaxy blockchain with a consistent user experience of managing crypto assets from one convenient location," Samsung said.

The Samsung Blockchain Wallet supports some of the most popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC tokens, Tron (TRX), and TRC tokens whilst allowing Galaxy users to explore decentralized apps (DApp) that use blockchain technology to authenticate the exchange of digital assets.

In terms of security, Samsung provides top-notch security to help users store and manage virtual assets on their Galaxy smartphones. While Samsung Blockchain keeps the private key in a single, secure location, Samsung's defence-grade security platform 'Knox' and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) provide additional protection.

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta declares martial law in town after attacks on bank, police

Myanmars junta has declared martial law in a town in Chin State after blaming armed terrorists for attacks on a police station and a bank, state media reported on Friday, amid an upsurge in fighting between the military and ethnic rebels in...

Foreign news schedule for Friday, May 14

- K P Sharma Oli to be sworn in as Nepal Prime Minister.- 2 Indians detained in Scotland for immigration offences released after protest.- Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts.- US, Australia looking forward to doing ...

Blockchain users can now trade virtual assets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has added support for third-party hardware wallets to make it easier for blockchain users to manage and trade virtual assets on Galaxy smartphones, the company announced on Thursday.Now, users can access and process transactions by ...

China stocks rise as financial, healthcare firms rebound; Hong Kong up

China stocks climbed on Friday as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears. The CSI300 index rose 1.7 to 5,079.30 points at the end of the morning session, while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021