Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack -source

Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack -sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:34 IST
Toshiba Corp's European business has been hit by a cyberattack, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday, with public broadcaster NHK identifying the perpetrators as DarkSide, the group the U.S. FBI blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.
The Japanese firm said it was investigating a possible hacking. The stock was down 0.2% in afternoon trade.
The company is releasing its earnings and will give a strategy briefing shortly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DarkSide
- U.S.
- European
- Colonial Pipeline
- Japanese
ALSO READ
U.S. special envoy for Yemen to travel to region on Thursday
Rugby-New Zealand unions approve sale of stake to U.S. private equity firm
Biden to declare the U.S. 'on the move again' in first speech to Congress
Giuliani's home searched as U.S. probe of former Trump lawyer intensifies
Giuliani's home searched as U.S. probe of former Trump lawyer intensifies