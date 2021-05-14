Left Menu

Updated: 14-05-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:06 IST
Pre-registrations for BattleGrounds Mobile India to go live on 18th May
BattleGrounds Mobile India will arrive as the replacement to the famous PUBG Mobile game which was banned by the Indian government last year due to security reasons. Image Credit: Krafton

South Korean game developer Krafton announced on Friday that pre-registrations for its brand new game "BattleGrounds Mobile India" will commence on 18th May on the Google Play Store.

Upon pre-registering for the game, fans will be able to claim specific rewards which will be specific to Indian players only. To pre-register for the BattleGrounds Mobile India, go to the Google Play Store and click on the "Pre-Register" button. Your rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

BattleGrounds Mobile India is an India-exclusive multi-player royale game which was announced earlier this month and will be available as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. The game will launch with exclusive in-game events and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

BattleGrounds Mobile India will arrive as the replacement to the famous PUBG Mobile game which was banned by the Indian government last year due to security reasons.

This time, Krafton has assured that all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all local laws and regulations and the company will work with its partners to ensure data protection and security, at each stage.

The wait is almost OVER! Are you ready? BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA goes LIVE with Pre-Registrations on 18.05.2021! #DROPPINGSOON #INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA

Posted by Battlegrounds Mobile India on Thursday, 13 May 2021

