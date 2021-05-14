Four ways for you to make sure that you are safe online

It is almost impossible to live off the grid these days, which means that at some point you have to go online. Maybe you have to pay a bill, or maybe you have to order a dress that is impossible to track down in a store. There are hundreds of reasons to fire up your laptop or your tablet, but this also entails that you have to make sure that you are as safe as possible when you go online. In this article, you may find four things that you can easily do to secure yourself. Then, when you have read the article, you will be prepared to find great entertainment online, maybe in the form of online casinos such as CasinoSpesialisten.net or perhaps other exciting games.

Keep your personal information hidden

When you are going online, you have to make sure that your personal information is as hidden as possible. this will ensure that it will not be used for misintended purposes. One thing that you can do is that you never save your contact information on any site that you may visit. This is something that many sites ask you to do so that it might be easier for you to log in next time, but you can never be sure as to how the site is using your information. Besides this, you should never share any information about your credit card or bank statements online, if it is not when you are online shopping or using your online bank.

Use anti-malware

If you want to be safe online you have to make sure that you are protected with anti-malware. This is a program that you downloaded onto your computer, so that viruses online may not find your way into your software. If you do not have this, you will be very vulnerable, when you go online, and there might be viruses that will attack your personal information and ruin your safety. These programs cost, but it is different, what type of program you have to use, as this depends on your needs when it comes to online protection. If you are in doubt, when it comes to the anti-malware that you should buy, you can always contact an electronics store or the place where you bought your computer. here you may find the help that you need in order to be secure online.

Never share images online without consent

If you want to be sure that you are safe online, you have to make sure that you have consent from everybody, before you post a photo onto any form of social media. There are possible harsh consequences to sharing images without consent, and therefore you should always make sure that you have consent from any person that you want to share a photo of. If you want to share a photo of a child, you have to ask the child's parents before doing so. This will make you more secure online, and you will be showing great online etiquette.

Use strong passwords

When you are making sure that you are safe online, you have to double-check that your passwords are strong and can withhold if there are viruses trying to break them, or others are trying to hack you in order to use the information. These passwords should never be something easily known, such as your birthday or your house number. Instead, they might be your third cousins' last name, or perhaps the name of the pet you had, when you were five. When it comes to online passwords, the harder the better. This will prevent you from having your personal information used without your consent.

