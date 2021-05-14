Xiaomi files patent for smartphone with dual side-slide system, secondary display

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:15 IST
However, the phone leverages a dual side-slide system to slide to the left as well as to the right. When slid to the right, both the selfie camera and main camera system becomes visible on the slide system.

Last week, it was reported that Xiaomi has patented a smartphone design with an under-screen camera that can rotate internally to serve as a selfie as well as a rear camera. Now, it seems the company is also working on a new dual side-slider smartphone design with a secondary display and camera system.

Spotted by LetsGoDigital, the new patent was filed by the Chinese company in January 2021 and was published on Friday, May 14th. The patented slider phone adopts a full-screen design with narrow edges and no selfie camera. The main camera system at the back is also not visible.

However, the Xiaomi phone leverages a dual side-slide system to slide to the left as well as to the right. When slid to the right, both the selfie camera and main camera system becomes visible on the slide system. There are three cutouts on the front which may either house the main selfie camera, an extra sensor and a flash or dual-selfie cameras with a flash. On the other hand, the back boasts a triple camera with flash.

When the phone is slid to the left, the secondary screen appears.

As discovered by LetsGoDigital, there are two other variants of the phone - one that slides out from the right and the other that slides to the left.

Meanwhile, 91mobiles has spotted another patent filed by Xiaomi at the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) for a smartphone with a pop-up mechanism. As per the report, the patented phone has four cameras aligned horizontally at the back. The middle two cameras are placed on the slider that pops up and then rotates to the front to capture selfies.

