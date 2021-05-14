Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:28 IST
Kerala startups bag top prizes in Ideathon organised by KSUM

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (PTI):Two startups from Kerala have bagged top honours in the national innovation challenge on start-up Ideathon, ''APPATHON'', conducted by Hitachi India Research and Development Centre in association with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

The prizes were announced at a virtual ceremony attended by the officials of Hitachi R&D Centre, India and KSUM.

Mohammed Safirulla, Secretary of IT & Electronics, Government of Kerala, gave a special address at the event.

Kochi-based Doorward Technologies, which connects distributors with village shops, bagged the first prize, from the selected 27 start-ups.

Agrima Infotech, also based out of Kochi, got the first runner-up for its solution that simplifies inventory management, while Bengaluru-based digital queuing platform Yobny Tech won the Second Runner Up, an official statement said here.

The awards include cash prizes and digital certificates.

Around 125 startups from across the country applied for the 'APPATHON, which focused on addressing some of the problems faced by the small and medium businesses, it said.

The unique platform was meant to identify innovative technology solutions for the problems and issues faced by the customers at the Hitachi R&D Centre, India.

The startups had to address the problems including digital solutions in working capital management, digitization support for small merchants, and digital solutions to improve end-user experience, the release added.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

