Russia labels VTimes media outlet as "foreign agent" - ministry

Russia's justice ministry on Friday designated online news outlet VTimes a "foreign agent" media organization, a move that will require it to label itself as such and subject it to increased government scrutiny.

VTimes was set up last year by a group of journalists who quit Vedomosti, a top Russian business newspaper, after accusing their new editor-in-chief of introducing pro-Kremlin censorship.

Russia last month applied the same foreign agent label to Meduza, a popular independent news site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)