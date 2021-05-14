Russia labels VTimes media outlet as "foreign agent" - ministry

Russia labels VTimes media outlet as "foreign agent" - ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:50 IST
Russia's justice ministry on Friday designated online news outlet VTimes a "foreign agent" media organization, a move that will require it to label itself as such and subject it to increased government scrutiny.
VTimes was set up last year by a group of journalists who quit Vedomosti, a top Russian business newspaper, after accusing their new editor-in-chief of introducing pro-Kremlin censorship.
Russia last month applied the same foreign agent label to Meduza, a popular independent news site.
