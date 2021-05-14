Left Menu

China Mars rover to land between Saturday and Wednesday

The China National Space Administration said in a brief notice that the Tianwen-1 probe has collected a large amount of scientific data since entering Mars orbit on Feb. 10 and the window for setting down on an icy area of the planet known as Utopia Planitia was determined by current flying conditions. Named after the Chinese god of fire, Zhurong, the rover will stay in the lander for diagnostics tests for several days before rolling down a ramp to begin exploring for signs of life.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:34 IST
China Mars rover to land between Saturday and Wednesday

China says its Mars probe and accompanying rover are expected to land on the red planet sometime between Saturday and Wednesday Beijing time. The China National Space Administration said in a brief notice that the Tianwen-1 probe has collected a large amount of scientific data since entering Mars orbit on Feb. 10 and the window for setting down on an icy area of the planet known as Utopia Planitia was determined by “current flying conditions.” Named after the Chinese god of fire, Zhurong, the rover will stay in the lander for diagnostics tests for several days before rolling down a ramp to begin exploring for signs of life. The mission is the first attempt at a soft landing on Mars by a Chinese spacecraft. Only the United States has successfully landed and operated a spacecraft on Mars — nine times, beginning with the twin Vikings in 1976 and, most recently, with the Perseverance rover in February. China will attempt to become the second.

The Perseverance rover and a tiny helicopter are currently exploring Mars. NASA expects the rover to collect its first sample in July for return to Earth in a decade.

China this year launched the initial module of a permanent space station, although the uncontrolled return to Earth of the launch rocket drew some criticism. The launch of the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, module is the first of 11 missions to build and provision the station and send up a three-person crew by the end of next year. China also recently brought back lunar samples, the first by any country's space program since the 1970s, and also landed a probe and rover on the moon's less explored far side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra & Mahindra to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost of dealership employees

Homegrown utility vehicles and farm equipment major Mahindra Mahindra will be covering the COVID-19 vaccination expenses of all of its dealership employees numbering around 80,000, while also providing one year medical insurance of Rs 1 la...

Portugal to welcome UK tourists from May 17 - Lusa news agency

Portugal will allow tourists from Britain to enter from May 17, following Britains go-ahead last week for its holidaymakers to travel to Portugal from that date, the Lusa news agency reported on Friday.European Union rules prohibit non-esse...

Hong Kong government freezes assets of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kongs Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.The assets included all the share...

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

In her kitchen, Kyriaki Kapri has enough food to feed an army. Piles of squid for frying, lemons to be quartered, thumb-thick potato wedges to make oregano-sprinkled French fries, and seafood for the dishes famous on the Greek island of Nax...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021