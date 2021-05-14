Left Menu

'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo sets debut podcast deal

American actor Ellen Pompeo, who is widely known for her long-running ABC hit 'Grey's Anatomy', is set to host her first podcast, a weekly show in which she plans to get candid on a range of topics with her guests.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:25 IST
'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo sets debut podcast deal
Ellen Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Ellen Pompeo, who is widely known for her long-running ABC hit 'Grey's Anatomy', is set to host her first podcast, a weekly show in which she plans to get candid on a range of topics with her guests. As per Variety, the upcoming podcast show is titled 'Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo'. For the podcast, the actor is teaming with Cadence13, the podcast studio that is part of radio and streaming audio company Audacy.

'Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo' is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2021. On the upcoming podcast show, Pompeo will sit down for in-depth, candid conversations with celebrities and other guests -- "extraordinary people who do extraordinary things, to find out what makes them great," according to producers, adding that she will use the podcast "to shine a light on people and highlight issues important to her and the world at large." Speaking about the forthcoming podcast show, Pompeo said, "This is an exciting way for me to further connect with my fans. Hopefully this podcast will continue to inspire, provoke thought, and impart some wisdom."

'Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo' will be executive produced by Pompeo; Laura Holstein, who is Pompeo's producing partner at Calamity Jane Entertainment; Chris Corcoran of Cadence13; and Rabbit Grin Productions. Pompeo is known to fans for her role as Meredith Grey on the medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy', which ABC just renewed through Season 18. She also is an outspoken activist on issues including equal pay for women in Hollywood and beyond, social justice, voting rights and women's rights.

Meanwhile, next week, Cadence13 is set to launch '4D with Demi Lovato', the pop singer's first podcast. This week, Cadence13 debuted 'We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle', hosted by the activist and best-selling author of 'Untamed'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra & Mahindra to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost of dealership employees

Homegrown utility vehicles and farm equipment major Mahindra Mahindra will be covering the COVID-19 vaccination expenses of all of its dealership employees numbering around 80,000, while also providing one year medical insurance of Rs 1 la...

Portugal to welcome UK tourists from May 17 - Lusa news agency

Portugal will allow tourists from Britain to enter from May 17, following Britains go-ahead last week for its holidaymakers to travel to Portugal from that date, the Lusa news agency reported on Friday.European Union rules prohibit non-esse...

Hong Kong government freezes assets of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kongs Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.The assets included all the share...

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

In her kitchen, Kyriaki Kapri has enough food to feed an army. Piles of squid for frying, lemons to be quartered, thumb-thick potato wedges to make oregano-sprinkled French fries, and seafood for the dishes famous on the Greek island of Nax...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021