Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after Thursday's 4-2 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool and the social media firm has deleted several of the messages on his profile and taken action against individuals.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:46 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after Thursday's 4-2 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool and the social media firm has deleted several of the messages on his profile and taken action against individuals. The 28-year-old Brazilian had a disappointing game against Liverpool and received a number of abusive messages after the match in the comments section of a picture he had posted on Sunday following United's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

"The racist abuse on Fred's post is unacceptable and we don't want it on Instagram," a Facebook company spokesperson said in a statement. "We've removed a number of comments and taken action against the accounts that posted them. We urge people to use our safety features, including comment filters and message controls, which can meaningfully decrease the abuse people experience.

"No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we're committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe from abuse." A host of players at several Premier League clubs have been targeted online in recent months.

United previously said they had conducted a review to analyze the level of abuse players face on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and found that since September 2019 there had been a 350% increase in abuse directed towards their players. Britain said on Wednesday a planned new law would see social media firms fined up to 10% of turnover or 18 million pounds ($25.35 million) if they failed to stamp out online abuse, while senior managers could also face criminal action.

English football boycotted social media earlier this month in protest against the online abuse of players. ($1 = 0.7101 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers seek to form bipartisan panel on Jan. 6 attack

The top Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee on Friday said they had reached a deal to push forward with a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol.In a st...

Court allows Irish regulator to proceed with inquiry into Facebook data flows

Irelands High Court on Friday rejected a Facebook bid to block an inquiry by the Irish data regulator that could halt Facebooks data flows from the European Union to the United States.For the reasons set out in this judgment, I refuse all o...

Dr Reddy's soft-launches Sputnik V in India; expects 36 Mn doses in couple of months

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday soft-launched imported COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, with DeepakSapra, a senior executive of the drug-maker, taking the first shot here.The vaccine is priced at Rs 948, with five per cent GST per dose retail p...

Rajasthan now has 4th highest active COVID cases, oxygen supply inadequate: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but oxygen supply is not adequate. He said the situation is extremely fragile as there are also constraints in lifting 100 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021