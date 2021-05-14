Left Menu

Bajaj Finserv is Back with its Cricket Themed Campaign Titled 'EMI Network Powerplay'

They can also shop for the latest vivo V21 5G on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,666 Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Bajaj Finserv in association with vivo mobiles has launched a fun and interactive campaign titled EMINetworkPowerplay.The campaign which is on till 31st May 2021 is based on the theme of cricket and involves a quiz and a social contest Users just need to visit www.bajajfinserv.inEMI-Network-Powerplay, play the EMINetworkPowerplay quiz, which consists of questions around cricket, vivo mobiles and the EMI Network, and participate in the social contest to stand a chance to win a vivo Y20G.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:53 IST
Bajaj Finserv is Back with its Cricket Themed Campaign Titled 'EMI Network Powerplay'

Designed as an interactive campaign, #EMINetworkPowerplay calls upon customers to participate in a quiz and get a chance to win the vivo Y20G. They can also shop for the latest vivo V21 5G on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,666 Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bajaj Finserv in association with vivo mobiles has launched a fun and interactive campaign titled #EMINetworkPowerplay.

The campaign which is on till 31st May 2021 is based on the theme of cricket and involves a quiz and a social contest Users just need to visit www.bajajfinserv.in/EMI-Network-Powerplay, play the #EMINetworkPowerplay quiz, which consists of questions around cricket, vivo mobiles and the EMI Network, and participate in the social contest to stand a chance to win a vivo Y20G. Below are the details of the social contest that participants need to follow 1. Play the #EMINetworkPowerplay game by clicking on the link: www.bajajfinserv.in/EMI-Network-Powerplay 2. Share the campaign page URL on your twitter profile.

3. Tag @Bajaj_Finserv and @Vivo_India and use the hashtag #EMINetworkPowerplay.

4. In the same tweet, mention which feature of the new vivo V21 5G you are most excited about and complete the following statement ‘vivo smartphones and Bajaj Finserv EMIs is a winning partnership because…….’ The top 10 people with the most number of likes on their tweets will stand a chance to win a vivo Y20G smartphone. In the #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign page, users can also browse from a range of vivo mobiles including the latest vivo V21 5G. Priced at Rs. 29,999, the vivo V21 5G comes with an OIS equipped selfie camera that allows one to click dazzling pictures with just a click. Users can book the latest vivo V21 5G and shop for it on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,666 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

*Terms and Conditions apply About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers seek to form bipartisan panel on Jan. 6 attack

The top Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee on Friday said they had reached a deal to push forward with a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol.In a st...

Court allows Irish regulator to proceed with inquiry into Facebook data flows

Irelands High Court on Friday rejected a Facebook bid to block an inquiry by the Irish data regulator that could halt Facebooks data flows from the European Union to the United States.For the reasons set out in this judgment, I refuse all o...

Dr Reddy's soft-launches Sputnik V in India; expects 36 Mn doses in couple of months

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday soft-launched imported COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, with DeepakSapra, a senior executive of the drug-maker, taking the first shot here.The vaccine is priced at Rs 948, with five per cent GST per dose retail p...

Rajasthan now has 4th highest active COVID cases, oxygen supply inadequate: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but oxygen supply is not adequate. He said the situation is extremely fragile as there are also constraints in lifting 100 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021