Left Menu

England's estimated COVID R number edges up

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:07 IST
England's estimated COVID R number edges up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The estimated reproduction "R" rate in England edged up to between 0.8 and 1.1, Britain's health ministry said on Friday, and it is less clear that the epidemic is still shrinking compared to last week.

An R value between 0.8 and 1.1 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 11 other people. The R number has returned to its level of two weeks ago after last week when the estimated range dipped to between 0.8 and 1.0.

The daily case growth rate was estimated at -3% to +1%, compared to -3% to 0% last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers seek to form bipartisan panel on Jan. 6 attack

The top Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee on Friday said they had reached a deal to push forward with a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol.In a st...

Court allows Irish regulator to proceed with inquiry into Facebook data flows

Irelands High Court on Friday rejected a Facebook bid to block an inquiry by the Irish data regulator that could halt Facebooks data flows from the European Union to the United States.For the reasons set out in this judgment, I refuse all o...

Dr Reddy's soft-launches Sputnik V in India; expects 36 Mn doses in couple of months

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday soft-launched imported COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, with DeepakSapra, a senior executive of the drug-maker, taking the first shot here.The vaccine is priced at Rs 948, with five per cent GST per dose retail p...

Rajasthan now has 4th highest active COVID cases, oxygen supply inadequate: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but oxygen supply is not adequate. He said the situation is extremely fragile as there are also constraints in lifting 100 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021