Poco M3 Pro 5G to feature 90Hz FHD+ display with DynamicSwitch

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate and DynamicSwitch, the company confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

The DynamicSwitch feature allows the display to automatically adjust to a specific refresh rate depending on the content, offering a more flexible viewing experience and optimum battery usage.

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a 90Hz 6.5" FHD+ DotDisplay featuring DynamicSwitch that offers you a more flexible viewing experience!#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6Fbw91Pem7 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 14, 2021

Earlier this week, the company confirmed that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be equipped with MediaTek's 7nm Dimensity 700 processor. In addition, leaked renders suggest that the upcoming phone will house a triple rear camera array and will be offered in three color variants - Black, Yellow and Blue.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Specifications (Expected)

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is said to be a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G. If rumours are true, the phone will be featuring a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

In the optics department, the phone will be equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera while the rear panel will house a triple camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and run on Android 11.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be launched globally on May 19th at 20:00 (GMT+8) via an online event.