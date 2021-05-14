Left Menu

Poco M3 Pro 5G to feature 90Hz FHD+ display with DynamicSwitch

Earlier this week, the company confirmed that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be equipped with MediaTek's 7nm Dimensity 700 processor.

Updated: 14-05-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:27 IST
In addition, leaked renders suggest that the upcoming phone will house a triple rear camera array and will be offered in three color variants - Black, Yellow and Blue.  Image Credit: Twitter (@ishanagarwal24)

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate and DynamicSwitch, the company confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

The DynamicSwitch feature allows the display to automatically adjust to a specific refresh rate depending on the content, offering a more flexible viewing experience and optimum battery usage.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Specifications (Expected)

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is said to be a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G. If rumours are true, the phone will be featuring a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

In the optics department, the phone will be equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera while the rear panel will house a triple camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and run on Android 11.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be launched globally on May 19th at 20:00 (GMT+8) via an online event.

