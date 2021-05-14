Left Menu

Ukraine unveils folding 'pop-up book' synagogue at site of Babyn Yar massacre

Ukraine unveiled on Friday a synagogue built of wood and designed to unfold like a pop-up book at a site commemorating the victims of one of the single biggest massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust. The colourful new synagogue is part of a memorial project for the victims of the Babyn Yar massacre that marked the start of the Holocaust in occupied Soviet Ukraine, in which a pre-war Jewish population of about 1.5 million was virtually wiped out.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:05 IST
Ukraine unveils folding 'pop-up book' synagogue at site of Babyn Yar massacre

Ukraine unveiled on Friday a synagogue built of wood and designed to unfold like a pop-up book at a site commemorating the victims of one of the single biggest massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

The colourful new synagogue is part of a memorial project for the victims of the Babyn Yar massacre that marked the start of the Holocaust in occupied Soviet Ukraine, in which a pre-war Jewish population of about 1.5 million was virtually wiped out. Nazi German forces shot dead an estimated 34,000 Jewish men, women and children on Sept. 29-30, 1941, in a large ravine called Babyn Yar on the edge of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The ravine is also known as Babi Yar.

The opening of the synagogue coincided with Ukraine marking on Friday its first Day of Remembrance for Ukrainians who saved Jews during World War Two. "Their feat is an example of humanity and self-sacrifice," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

The structure of the Swiss-designed synagogue can be collapsed using a hand winch. In its expanded form, it has a retractable roof, balcony and benches, and its walls are decorated with prayers and blessings. Its creators wanted to remind visitors of a prayer book, a Bible, or the magic of a pop-up book where "new worlds unfold, that we could not imagine before. In a sense, the pop-up book can act as a metaphor for the Synagogue," they said in a statement on their website.

Ilya Khrzhanovsky, artistic director of the Babyn Yar complex, told Reuters that only old oak was used to build the synagogue, collected from all regions of Ukraine. "It should be a tree that remembers the world before the Holocaust," Khrzhanovsky said in an earlier interview. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers seek to form bipartisan panel on Jan. 6 attack

The top Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee on Friday said they had reached a deal to push forward with a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol.In a st...

Court allows Irish regulator to proceed with inquiry into Facebook data flows

Irelands High Court on Friday rejected a Facebook bid to block an inquiry by the Irish data regulator that could halt Facebooks data flows from the European Union to the United States.For the reasons set out in this judgment, I refuse all o...

Dr Reddy's soft-launches Sputnik V in India; expects 36 Mn doses in couple of months

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday soft-launched imported COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, with DeepakSapra, a senior executive of the drug-maker, taking the first shot here.The vaccine is priced at Rs 948, with five per cent GST per dose retail p...

Rajasthan now has 4th highest active COVID cases, oxygen supply inadequate: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but oxygen supply is not adequate. He said the situation is extremely fragile as there are also constraints in lifting 100 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021