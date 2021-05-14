Left Menu

Russia declares VTimes news site 'foreign agent', sends bailiffs to Radio Free Europe

Russia on Friday designated online news site VTimes a "foreign agent" and also sent bailiffs to the Moscow office of U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) over unpaid fines in a widening crackdown on media critical of the Kremlin. VTimes is the second outlet in less than a month to be designated a "foreign agent" after Meduza, a popular independent news site, was so labelled.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:33 IST
Russia declares VTimes news site 'foreign agent', sends bailiffs to Radio Free Europe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Friday designated online news site VTimes a "foreign agent" and also sent bailiffs to the Moscow office of U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) over unpaid fines in a widening crackdown on media critical of the Kremlin.

VTimes is the second outlet in less than a month to be designated a "foreign agent" after Meduza, a popular independent news site, was so labelled. Meduza says the move has hindered its ability to do journalism and destroyed its business. Russia uses the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations that it says are engaged in political activity. The term carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to extra bureaucratic scrutiny.

The designation requires outlets to publish a 24-word disclaimer saying their publications are distributed by a media outlet "fulfilling the function of a foreign agent". VTimes was set up last year by a group of journalists who quit Vedomosti, a top Russian business newspaper, after accusing their new editor-in-chief of introducing pro-Kremlin censorship.

Vedomosti had been widely viewed as one of few high-profile publications in Russia not to be under the direct control of the authorities or of businessmen with ties to the Kremlin. VTimes and its publisher, Alexander Gubsky, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED' In a separate incident on Friday, bailiffs carried out an inventory of the Moscow bureau of RFE/RL and notified it of the beginning of proceedings over unpaid fines for violations of the "foreign agent" law.

RFE/RL has rejected the "foreign agent" designation and has refused to comply with the requirement to label its materials. "We will not be silenced by these heavy-handed tactics and we will not abandon our Russian audience," RFE/FL president Jamie Fly said in a statement.

The use of the "foreign agent" label was broadened in 2019 to include individuals and bloggers, something rights groups say threatens to smother dissent. The list of "foreign agent" media currently comprises 20 outlets and individuals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia deems U.S., Czech Republic 'unfriendly', limits embassy hires

The Russian government said on Friday it had officially deemed the United States and the Czech Republic unfriendly states, and that U.S. diplomatic missions could no longer employ local staff while Czech missions could employ a maximum of 1...

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.DEL81 UKD-VIRUS-DEATHS Ukhand Discrepancy in COVID death toll given by two govt departments Dehradun The number of people cremated or buried at dedicated COVID crematoriums or grave...

Blinken heads to Iceland meeting with Russia on his mind

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe and North Atlantic islands next week to put the Biden administrations stamp on climate change policy in the Arctic and warn Russia against interference in the United States, Ukraine and ...

Plea to cancel CBSE, ICSE class XII exams filed in SC

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class XII examinations. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021