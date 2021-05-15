Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 02:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space

Russia has picked four people to serve as nonprofessional crew members and actors in what is planned to be the first movie to be shot in outer space, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said on Thursday. Some of them are scheduled to be launched on a Soyuz MS-19 craft on Oct. 5 to be delivered to the International Space Station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 220 miles (354 km), according to Roscosmos and NASA.

